DayGlo Announces New Product Launch of Elara Luxe™ Cosmetic Colorants

DayGlo Color Corp., the world's leading manufacturer of daylight fluorescent pigments, has announced the launch of Elara Luxe™, its newest innovation in fluorescent color technology for the cosmetics and personal care sector.

Born out of a belief that clean beauty should never have to compromise on vibrancy, the Elara Luxe product line – comprising seven new plant-based fluorescent pigments – empowers formulators and transforms the traditional way of thinking about color in the space. For the first time, clean beauty products can have the intense, rich palette that customers crave. Elara Luxe pigments unlock possibilities to create vivid shades with a breadth and intensity of color never seen before.

Consumers are driving demand for sustainable products that are free from harmful ingredients. The new product line is free of microplastics; supporting both consumers and the environment. Elara Luxe embodies clean beauty standards and defines a new class of cosmetic colorants manufactured from all-natural rice protein; a powerful fusion of nature and technology. All pigments are renewably plant-sourced, inherently biodegradable, non-GMO, vegan, kosher and halal certified.

Elara Luxe colorants can be used in oil-based, solvent, or water-born formulations. This makes them ideal for a broad range of applications when used in accordance with the usage and restrictions outlined in 21 CFR Part 74 Subpart C and 21 CFR Part 82 Subparts B, C, and D. This can include makeup, lip gloss and lip sticks, lotions and soaps, face paint, temporary hair color, and nail lacquer or nail polishes.

"The Elara Luxe range is a key element of DayGlo's growth strategy," says Will Wooten, VP Global Sales and Marketing at DayGlo. "As America's leading fluorescent pigment manufacturer, we are ecstatic about our latest innovation. Here is a product with the power to revolutionize the palette available to formulators."

Will explains the environmental considerations that went into the new range: "Building on our Elara product series we've developed the world's only fluorescent pigment for cosmetics and personal care. Elara Luxe is more than 97% plant-based and reiterates our commitment to reduce our impact on the environment."

DayGlo is the world's leading manufacturer of daylight fluorescent pigments and develops technologies that improve and enhance any color. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, DayGlo produces pigments, toners, inks, coatings and fluorescent dispersions that can be used in a variety of applications, including plastics, food and beverage, safety equipment and consumer products. The company also markets the Radiant, Sterling, and Swada brands of fluorescent colorant in Europe and other parts of the world.

