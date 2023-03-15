Submit Release
The Azrieli Foundation offers media the opportunity to speak with Naomi Azrieli about neurodiverse initiatives and employment

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

What: A Zoom meeting with Naomi Azrieli, OC, D.Phil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation.  

Naomi Azrieli will open the meeting with brief remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period focusing on creating meaningful employment and career development opportunities for Canada's neurodivergent community. She will also discuss ways to overcome the barriers to creating a truly neurodiverse Canadian workforce. This will not only enable people with disabilities to lead more fulfilling lives, but it will also strengthen the nation's economy, boost general prosperity and ease recurring shortages of skilled labour. 

Who:

Naomi Azrieli, OC, D.Phil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation, EN/FR 

When:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023                               10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 


Where:     

Virtually over Zoom
Meeting ID: 868 1175 8890 
Passcode: 056726 


Notes:   

About the Azrieli Foundation: With a firm belief that everyone has a contribution to make, the Azrieli Foundation has been opening doors, breaking ground, and nurturing networks for more than 30 years. The Foundation – the largest non-corporate foundation in Canada – funds institutions and operates programs in Canada and Israel. Learn more: https://azrielifoundation.org/ 

