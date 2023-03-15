Submit Release
Miromatrix to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Friday, March 31, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 3:30 pm Central Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-3982 for domestic callers or 201-493-6780 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13736060. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Miromatrix's website at: https://miromatrix.gcs-web.com/

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients’ lives. Miromatrix has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. Miromatrix’s initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com


Primary Logo

