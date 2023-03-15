Submit Release
Anika to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Anika will host a virtual presentation with Q&A starting at 9:15am ET.

Webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com. An archive of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

