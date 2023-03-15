RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $70.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 8.2% compared to $64.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended January 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $20.5 million for the current period, a 15.0% increase compared to $17.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $6.8 million for the current period compared to $7.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $6.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.0 million for the current period compared to $5.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $284.7 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 39.6% compared to $203.9 million for the fifty-two weeks ended January 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $82.9 million for the current period, a 56.1% increase compared to $53.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $28.8 million for the current period compared to $14.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $20.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $11.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $29.5 million for the current period compared to $11.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our fiscal 2022 performance is a compelling demonstration of our strategy of investing behind world-class talent in secular growth markets. As a result, we believe RCM is well positioned to provide attractive returns for many years to come.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We finished 2022 strong, demonstrating robust growth in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share while investing heavily in the future. In addition, the Company's strong discretionary cash generating characteristics provided us over $28 million in cash flow from operations in 2022, which we expect to assist the Company in producing enhanced returns over the long-term.”

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Weeks Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Revenue $70,221 $64,922 Cost of services 49,755 47,128 Gross profit 20,466 17,794 Selling, general and administrative 13,433 12,453 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 266 232 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46 - Gain on sale of assets - (269 ) Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (88 ) (1,713 ) Operating income 6,809 7,091 Other (income) expense, net (349 ) 65 Income before income taxes 6,460 7,098 Income tax expense 1,623 1,124 Net income $4,837 $5,974 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.48 $0.52





Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Revenue $284,680 $203,875 Cost of services 201,753 150,751 Gross profit 82,927 53,124 Selling, general and administrative 53,395 42,019 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 995 1,007 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46 95 Gain on sale of assets (219 ) (2,420 ) Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (88 ) (1,713 ) Operating income 28,798 14,136 Other expense (income), net 318 (222 ) Income before income taxes 28,480 13,914 Income tax expense 7,591 2,925 Net income $20,889 $10,989 Diluted net earnings per share data $2.00 $0.95



RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $339 $235 Accounts receivable, net $50,762 $48,240 Total current assets $59,017 $51,971 Total assets $87,964 $72,852 Total current liabilities $40,424 $29,857 Borrowings under line of credit $8,783 $14,151 Total liabilities $56,002 $46,883 Stockholders’ equity $31,962 $25,969



RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 GAAP operating income $6,809 $7,091 $28,798 $14,136 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (269 ) (219 ) (2,420 ) Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (88 ) (1,713 ) (88 ) (1,713 ) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $6,721 $5,109 $28,491 $10,003 GAAP net income $4,837 $5,974 $20,889 $10,989 Income tax expense 1,623 1,124 7,591 2,925 Interest expense, net 169 58 370 365 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - 52 Depreciation of property and equipment 266 232 995 1,007 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46 - 46 95 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,941 $7,388 $29,891 $15,433 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (269 ) (219 ) (2,420 ) Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (88 ) (1,713 ) (88 ) (1,713 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 180 (65 ) (52 ) (195 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $7,033 $5,341 $29,532 $11,105



RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 GAAP net income $4,837 $5,974 $20,889 $10,989 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (269 ) (219 ) (2,420 ) Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (88 ) (1,713 ) (88 ) (1,713 ) Tax impact from normalized rate 24 (282 ) 83 237 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $4,773 $3,710 $20,665 $7,093 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.48 $0.54 $2.00 $0.95 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.21 ) Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (0.01 ) (0.16 ) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) Tax impact from normalized rate - (0.02 ) 0.01 0.02 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.47 $0.34 $1.98 $0.61



RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended December 31, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $35,810 $24,211 $10,200 $70,221 Cost of services 24,771 18,565 6,419 49,755 Gross profit $11,039 $5,646 $3,781 $20,466 Gross profit margin 30.8 % 23.3 % 37.1 % 29.15 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended January 1, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $34,772 $18,290 $11,860 $64,922 Cost of services 25,613 13,234 8,281 47,128 Gross profit $9,159 $5,056 $3,579 $17,794 Gross profit margin 26.3 % 27.6 % 30.2 % 27.4 %





Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 31, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $159,448 $85,937 $39,295 $284,680 Cost of services 111,543 64,218 25,992 201,753 Gross profit $47,905 $21,719 $13,303 $82,927 Gross profit margin 30.0 % 25.3 % 33.9 % 29.1 %





Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 1, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $98,495 $66,172 $39,208 $203,875 Cost of services 73,177 50,109 27,465 150,751 Gross profit $25,318 $16,063 $11,743 $53,124 Gross profit margin 25.7 % 24.3 % 30.0 % 26.1 %



RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Net income $20,889 $10,989 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 4,539 1,790 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,509 ) (14,710 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,350 ) 1,838 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 5,434 (1,317 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,919 1,518 Accrued payroll and related costs 24 149 Right of use liabilities (1,486 ) (1,763 ) Income taxes payable 276 (436 ) Deferred revenue (2,300 ) 3,020 Deposits 4 (7 ) Total adjustments 7,571 (9,918 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,440 1,071 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,976 ) 6,135 Net cash used in financing activities (23,128 ) (7,554 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (232 ) (151 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $104 ($499 )



