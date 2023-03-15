Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,633 in the last 365 days.

Aziyo Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SILVER SPRING, Md., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) (“Aziyo”), a company that develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029
International Investors: 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13736040

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Aziyo website at https://investors.aziyo.com/.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Aziyo’s mission is to humanize medical devices to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aziyo Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more