Governor Abbott Spotlights Economic Growth Agenda In Fort Worth

March 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today outlined his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session that will maintain Texas' position as America's number one economic destination at a luncheon hosted by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce (FWC). Addressing over 200 business and community leaders, the Governor touted Texas' successful business friendly policies and congratulated the FWC for their work to broaden educational opportunities in the area, including their role in expanding Texas A&M University's presence in downtown Fort Worth.



"Texas A&M's expansion in Fort Worth is a testament—in part—to the ingenuity and determination of people in this room," said Governor Abbott. "This new campus will redefine downtown Forth Worth by bringing more research and development opportunities, new businesses and investment, and an abundant workforce to the area. Fort Worth is a big part of the Texas economic juggernaut, and its success has been aided by strategic economic development tools—and to keep Texas the best state for business, our local communities need new economic development tools this session."



During the luncheon, the Governor discussed additional actions the legislature can take to bolster economic development across the state. Governor Abbott noted that cutting property taxes, rolling back unnecessary regulations, bolstering workforce development programs, and making critical infrastructure improvements are paramount to the future of Texas' enduring economic success.



The FWC is an economic development organization committed to building a strong foundation of existing business and attracting new commerce and talent to Fort Worth.

