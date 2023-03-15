Update No. 2: VSP arrests suspect in 2022 Rutland City homicide

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspect in 2022 Rutland City homicide

RUTLAND CITY, Vermont (Wednesday, March 15, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect on murder and other charges in connection with the November fatal shooting in Rutland of Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York.

Investigation by VSP following the Nov. 7 homicide identified the shooter as Trayvon Kisling, 18, of Staten Island, New York. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Kisling, and investigators learned earlier this month that Kisling was likely in Vermont.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the state police conducted an operation to arrest Kisling. He was located inside a vehicle at a Shell gas station and convenience store in Brandon and taken into custody by members of the Vermont State Police’s Tactical Services Unit. The operation was supported by members of the Vermont Drug Task Force; VSP’s Criminal Field Force divisions, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. No one was injured.

Kisling was transported to the state police barracks in Rutland for processing on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and obstruction of justice. Kisling is expected to be arraigned later today in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Kisling’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022***

Following an autopsy performed Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington, the Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim of Monday's homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York.

The autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity, and the manner of death to be a homicide.

Initial investigation by the Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police department indicates the victim appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and involves members of VSP's Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Rutland City Police Department is providing assistance.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist in the continuing investigation call the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101, the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue providing updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 8:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022***

The Rutland City Police Department and the Vermont State Police are responding to an emergency situation involving a reported shooting in Rutland City.

At about 4:15 p.m., Rutland City police received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash in the area of State Street and Cleveland Avenue. A second call reported a shooting in the area. When Rutland City police arrived on scene, officers located a deceased male with a vehicle that was involved in a crash.

There is an active scene and significant police presence in the vicinity of State Street from Emmett Street to Cleveland Street. Members of the public should avoid the area. No one is currently in custody.

This is a developing situation, and no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

