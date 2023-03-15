OpenAI's most advanced model yet, GPT-4 has passed all portions of the Uniform Bar Exam and is helping to increase access to justice. "I cannot stress enough how much better this new model is than anything we've seen before,” said Pablo Arredondo, co-founder and CIO of Casetext.
You just read:
GPT-4 Is Here. Casetext's CoCounsel Already Brought It to Legal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.