GPT-4 Is Here. Casetext's CoCounsel Already Brought It to Legal

OpenAI's most advanced model yet, GPT-4 has passed all portions of the Uniform Bar Exam and is helping to increase access to justice. "I cannot stress enough how much better this new model is than anything we've seen before,” said Pablo Arredondo, co-founder and CIO of Casetext.

