An International Line-Up of Cruises Visits Hong Kong

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and HONG KONG, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong’s local cruise tourism is reviving progressively. From early March to early April, Hong Kong welcomes a total of five cruise liners on their maiden trip to Hong Kong from around the world. In addition, Resorts World One of Resorts World Cruises, the first cruise ship homeporting in Hong Kong since travel fully resumed, made its inaugural tour from Hong Kong on March 10.

Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said, “With the efforts of the Government and the HKTB, cruises from various markets are visiting Hong Kong one by one. This not only marks Hong Kong’s return to the global cruise market but also plays a significant role in consolidating Hong Kong’s status as a regional cruise hub and international travel destination. The HKTB will continue to drive the relaunch of international cruise itineraries and arrange for more ship calls to Hong Kong, as well as stepping up our promotions in visitor source markets.”

Hong Kong will see an international line-up of maiden cruise calls from various markets around the world, including Mein Schiff 5 of TUI Cruises from Germany, Borealis of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines from the UK, and MSC Poesia of MSC Cruises from Italy.

Among the ship calls, Resorts World One, with Southeast Asia as its major market, called at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, March 8, with Hong Kong as its homeport, bringing more than 1,000 visitors from Southeast Asia. The cruise liner is scheduled to make three departures per week in the coming year to bring new cruise experiences to consumers.

Together with the above ship calls, the Government and the HKTB have successfully secured 16 cruise lines to Hong Kong with more than 150 ship calls. The HKTB will continue to support cruise companies in maintaining and increasing cruise calls to Hong Kong, as well as launching promotional campaigns and building partnerships in the Greater Bay Area.

