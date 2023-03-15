The European Times reports that UN member states agree on a treaty to protect the high seas, after 15 years of debate
Member states of the United Nations came to an agreement on the first international convention to safeguard the high seas.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 15 years of debate, member states of the United Nations have reached an agreement on a convention to preserve the high seas, has reported The European Times.
The news article explains that in 1982 , member states of the United Nations came to an agreement on the first international convention to safeguard the high seas. This pact is intended to combat threats to ecosystems that are essential to mankind.
Convention on the Law of the Sea was approved for signature by member states of the United Nations in 1982. The discussions on the new treaty will have lasted for close to twenty years, and the fact that they were successful is welcome news despite the fact that nobody could have imagined that the member nations would ultimately agree on anything.
Following two weeks of vigorous debate, culminating in a session that went into the small hours of the night on Friday, delegates finally agreed upon a document that cannot be altered substantially in any further fashion. Rena Lee, who was the chairwoman of the conference, informed the negotiators that "there will be no reopening or substantive discussions" on this topic.
The purpose of this fifty-four-page document is, in addition to recognising a shared history among humankind, to establish the framework for a strategy to protect the ocean. Among other things, it allows for the establishment of marine protected zones that are allowed to encompass an area that is comparable to thirty percent of the high seas. This is a method of providing physical form to the pledges that were made at the most recent COP for biodiversity, which was signed in Montreal at the start of the winter.
"The delimitation of these areas will be based on consensus and on a case-by-case basis," says Frédéric Le Manach, the scientific director of Bloom, an organisation that is involved in the fight against the destruction of marine ecosystems. Bloom is one of the organisations that is working to stop the destruction of marine ecosystems. "There is a risk of ending up with protected areas where destructive human activities are still authorized, as is the case in France...".
What is the second cornerstone of the new treaty? A distribution of the genetic resources of marine organisms that is more fair. The new agreement ought to thus result in the establishment of a communal fund, to which a proportion of the revenues from the high seas, on the order of 2 percent, would be contributed. According to Frédéric Le Manach, all that is left to accomplish is "find the right mechanism to implement all this beyond the simple promise."
Campaigners welcomed the event as a watershed moment for the conservation of biodiversity, despite the fact that the specific substance of the letter was not immediately revealed. "This is a historic day for conservation, and a sign that in a divided world, protecting nature and people can triumph over geopolitics," said Laura Meller of Greenpeace.
France expressed its satisfaction with what it called a "historic agreement" in a statement issued jointly by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Secretary of State for the Sea. According to a spokesman for the United Nations, Secretary General Antonio Guterres extended his congratulations to the delegates, saying that the agreement represents a "victory for multilateralism and for global efforts to counter destructive trends that threaten the health of the oceans, now and for generations to come." The European Union's Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, hailed the accord as "a historic moment for our seas" and stated that he was "very proud" of it.
But, the non-governmental organisation Bloom is concerned about "soft processes that do not identify things" and a Treaty "that will stay a breeze" since there is not enough "political will to carry out actual steps," according to Frédéric Le Manach.
In the coming weeks, the new international treaty on the protection of the high seas will need to be translated into the six official languages of the United Nations, after which it will be forwarded to each of the organization's member countries so that it can be validated by the national parliaments of those countries. In order for it to go into effect, it will first need to receive approval from a minimum of sixty countries.
Juan Sanchez
The European Times (FM.VC.S)
+34 643780572
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other