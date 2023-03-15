Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,562 in the last 365 days.

Crime Victim Service Center (CVSC) 2023 – 2025 RFP

The purpose of the Crime Victim Service Center funding is to support comprehensive CVSC services specifically for individuals who are hurt or harmed by crimes other than sexual assault and domestic violence.

OCVA will fund projects resulting from this application for two years, July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025. The grants issued will be in one year increments.

Eligible applicants are public agencies, Tribes, tribal organizations, and nonprofit organizations.

Download application materials

Applications will be accepted through April 19, 2023, 5:00 PM Pacific Time.

Contact RFP Coordinator Susanne Guinn for questions: susanne.guinn@commerce.wa.gov

You just read:

Crime Victim Service Center (CVSC) 2023 – 2025 RFP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more