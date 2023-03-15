Final Declaration of the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality published as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly

15/03/2023

160

Final Declaration adopted at the First Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development published in the six official UN languages (A/77/778 - see document below) as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly under agenda item 58 “Peacebuilding and sustaining peace”.

The ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality was held in Ashgabat on December 10, 2022.

The adopted Declaration consolidates the following format and methods of work of the Group of Friends, established at the initiative of Turkmenistan in 2020: