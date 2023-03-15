Accelerate welcomes Volkswagen Canada to ZEV supply chain alliance

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Accelerate welcomes Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. as the newest member of Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle supply chain.

"We are thrilled to have Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. on board as we continue to develop a robust zero-emission vehicle supply chain in Canada," said Matthew Fortier, President and CEO of Accelerate. "Volkswagen Group is committed to being a leader in electric mobility and has recognized Canada's importance in the rapidly growing battery technology industry, as evidenced by its choice of St. Thomas, Ontario, for its first overseas gigafactory for battery cell manufacturing."

As demand for EV batteries and their raw material inputs continues to grow exponentially, Canada's ideal conditions, including a domestic supply of raw materials, a skilled workforce, and wide access to clean electricity, are becoming more and more attractive to global players.

"Our industry is rapidly shifting towards an electric future," said Pierre Boutin, CEO of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. "With the announcement that PowerCo. SE, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group AG, will be constructing a battery cell manufacturing facility in Canada, Volkswagen has placed itself into the fast lane when it comes to the battery supply industry in Canada, and throughout North America."

Volkswagen's decision to open in Canada represents an important anchor investment in our pursuit of a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) industry and signals a step forward for Canada's emerging battery supply chain.

Accelerate convenes and coordinates activities between the private and public sectors and civil society to help create a shared vision for Canada in the zero-emission vehicle supply chain. Through this work, Accelerate members such as Volkswagen are committed to ensuring Canada is a key player in the North American and global ZEV ecosystems.

The next step for Canada is to work with manufacturers and with suppliers to unlock value-added activities both upstream and downstream as a fully integrated supply chain is developed in North America and to build our capacity to develop, commercialize, and scale-up domestic innovations, including battery innovations.

About Accelerate

The Accelerate Alliance is a national initiative bringing together key players across Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) supply chain, from mining to battery R&D, commercialization, parts and vehicle assembly and charging infrastructure. Accelerate enables this emerging industry to collaborate, strategize and advocate for priorities that will catalyze the development of a ZEV supply chain in Canada.

Accelerate is a rapidly growing community of companies, organizations and associations representing all sectors of the ZEV supply chain. A full list of members can be found at: https://acceleratezev.ca/our-members/

Volkswagen Group Canada

Headquartered in Ajax, Ontario, Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. offers Canadian drivers exceptional vehicles, along with expert service through its nationwide network of dealers. Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. is comprised of three brands: Volkswagen Canada, Audi Canada, and Automobili Lamborghini Canada.

Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany – Europe's largest automaker and one of the world's leading manufacturers of automobiles and commercial vehicles. With its program "TOGETHER – Strategy 2025", the Group is laying the foundations for becoming a global leader of sustainable mobility.

SOURCE Accelerate, Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance