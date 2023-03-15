Laffey, Bucci & Kent and Thomas Legal Counselors at Law Enter Joint Venture in New York

Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent enters into a joint venture with Thomas Legal Counselors at Law, LLC in New York, NY

NEW YORK (PRWEB) March 15, 2023

Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent is pleased to announce that the firm has entered into a joint venture with Thomas Legal Counselors at Law, LLC in New York, NY. Both firms represent plaintiffs nationwide in cases involving sexual and physical assaults in institutional settings, and both are staunch advocates for victims of sexual assault and abuse. The joint venture expands each firm's footprint and will allow both firms to provide clients with access to a wider range of legal services.

Brian Kent, a founding partner of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, said, "this joint venture brings together two highly respected law firms with complementary areas of expertise. Both firms have a proven track record of success in representing clients in personal injury cases, and both have attorneys dedicated to the human rights of victims of sexual assault and abuse." He said, "our combined expertise will allow us to offer clients a unique and comprehensive approach to their legal needs."

Laffey, Bucci & Kent's personal injury lawyers represent clients in catastrophic workplace and construction injury cases as well as victims of sexual assault and abuse. The sex abuse lawyers have successfully represented clients in cases against massage and spa franchises, clergy abuse, educational and military institution abuse, sex trafficking, and many other similar matters.

According to Kat Thomas, founder of Thomas Legal Counselors at Law, "the Laffey, Bucci & Kent Team is truly dedicated to their clients and willing to take on the Goliaths that have caused harm to survivors. I am thrilled to be joining forces with them to better serve survivors and fight for justice here in New York."

Thomas Legal Counselors at Law, LLC represents survivors of child sexual abuse, sexual harassment, rape, sexual assault, and other forms of gender-based violence. For more than 10 years, the attorneys have successfully fought for financial recovery and restorative justice for survivors and for the civil rights and human rights of New York and New Jersey residents.

Laffey, Bucci & Kent was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $500 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.

