Enviva's Port of Chesapeake Receives the "Innovation in Recycling, Reusing, or Repurposing" Award by The Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council

Enviva Inc. EVA, the world's leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, is recognized by the Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council (CEIC) for its efforts to improve the environment and keep Chesapeake, Virginia beautiful. Specifically, Enviva's Port of Chesapeake received the "Innovation in Recycling, Reusing, or Repurposing" award for recycling over 79,000 pounds of conveyor belt material in just one year at its marine terminal.

The CEIC was formed to promote interest in improving the environment of Chesapeake, Virginia thereby making Chesapeake a greener, cleaner, and healthier city in which to live, work, and visit. The CEIC conducts continuous outreach, education, and volunteer efforts around litter and pollution prevention, waste reduction and recycling, beautification, conservation landscaping, and other environmental and conservation issues.

The CEIC's Awards Program is an annual celebration that recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that have been involved in outstanding recycling, beautification, litter control, and environmental projects in the City of Chesapeake. The "Innovation in Recycling, Reusing, or Repurposing" award was presented to Enviva at the 39th Annual Environmental Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Chesapeake Conference Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.

"We certainly appreciate being recognized by the Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council," stated Chris Brown, Enviva's Senior Manager of Community Relations for the Mid-Atlantic. "Being this is the 39th year of this event, obviously there is a lot of history of individuals and companies alike showing a noteworthy commitment to the city. I salute our port managers, Aaron Leftwich and Rhandy McGlothlin, and their staff, for their collective dedication and extra effort they have made after work on leading environmental initiatives at our marine terminal at the Port of Chesapeake. For Rhandy McGlothlin, who grew up in this area, this must be especially heartwarming to give back and be recognized by the community he comes from."

In addition to the recycling efforts, the Enviva staff at the Port of Chesapeake continue to maintain 20 oyster cages as part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Oyster Restoration Program. Enviva's marine terminal at the Port of Chesapeake is an Elizabeth River Project "River Star Business" recipient and has been recognized for "Sustained Distinguished Performance" on two occasions since joining the program. Enviva's associates at the Port of Chesapeake also volunteer at the Paradise Creek Nature Park across the road from the port facility, continuing to show every day their commitment and effort in being an integral part of the community and its environmental benefits.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. EVA is the world's largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Additionally, Enviva is planning to commence construction of its 12th plant, near Bond, Mississippi. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with primarily creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to defossilize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

