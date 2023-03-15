McClatchy Promotes Robyn Tomlin to Chief News Officer

Innovative and mission-driven, Tomlin assumes a new role focused on growing and engaging audiences across McClatchy's platform of local news sites.

Today McClatchy, one of the largest media companies in the United States, announced the promotion of Robyn Tomlin to chief news officer, effective immediately. In this role, Tomlin will lead the division responsible for all news, opinion and multimedia content created across McClatchy's network of 30 local news sites and affiliated brands.

Tomlin previously served as vice president for local news at McClatchy, where she supported newsroom leaders in their mission to build sustainable, digitally-focused local news operations. She brings to her new role an extensive background as a journalism leader on the frontlines of local news transformation.

"It's an incredible honor to lead and serve alongside the hundreds of extraordinary journalists across McClatchy as we work together to become the premier digital portals for high-impact news and information in all of the communities we serve," Tomlin said.

Tomlin's career has spanned several decades and includes an array of accomplishments and significant leadership roles. She previously served as president and editor of The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., and Southeast Region editor for McClatchy. She also served in senior leadership roles at The Dallas Morning News, the Pew Research Center, Digital First Media's Project Thunderdome and with the NY Times Regional Media Group. A four-time Pulitzer Prize jurist, she sits on the boards of the News Leaders Association, the National Press Foundation, the UNC Hussman School of Media and Journalism Board of Advisors and the NC Open Government Coalition. She is also a coach in the Poynter Institute's Media Transformation Challenge (MTC) program.

In the new role, Tomlin will be part of McClatchy's five-person executive leadership team.

"Robyn has a wealth of experience and an unwavering commitment to the importance of high-impact, essential journalism in the communities we serve," said McClatchy CEO Tony Hunter. "She's a mission-driven leader and business executive who is keenly focused on our local audience objectives. Robyn is a strong addition to our executive team."

About McClatchy

McClatchy features a powerhouse of vibrant news brands that have earned awards and national recognition, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee. The McClatchy digital platform hosts over 30 news sites and a robust digital content offering from syndication partners. Our platform is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections. Through state of-the-art technology, we reach more than 85 million unique visitors per month by providing essential news and information to the communities we serve. We're in the midst of a digital transformation, leveraging our platform to deliver mission-based journalism, independent reporting and innovative customer solutions in order to serve our audience at the highest level. Connect with us on social media @mcclatchy or at mcclatchy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005633/en/