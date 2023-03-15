Endorphin Global to Launch New Cleaning/Healthcare Divisions

Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - Endorphin Global is a Johannesburg based, South African management consulting firm that primarily deals with international businesses wanting to expand their reach and set up and grow their companies between the United States and Africa. The company has announced the most recent launch of their new cleaning and healthcare division focusing on eco-friendly products and services in the residential, commercial and industrial cleaning sector.

With teams that deal with everything from Data Analytics, A.I. and Machine Learning, to Retail Channel Management and Distribution Strategy, Legal due diligence, Risk and Compliance and overall Management Strategy and global expansion strategy, Endorphin Global has recently opened offices in Northern Virginia, across the river from Washington DC, to help better serve the US and global markets.

Akash Maharaj, CEO and Founder of Endorphin Global started the company during his corporate career in banking, insurance and finance after taking steps towards consulting and business problem solving. Akash has a medical background, having worked for many years in a cardiothoracic unit in South Africa, giving him a unique perspective when it comes to the company's movement into the world of healthcare.

With business experience in over 23 countries in Africa, South America, India, China and the Middle-East, Akash has made Endorphin Global into a multifaceted platform for companies wanting to gain a competitive advantage in their respective industries.

Endorphin Global is also excited to announce the launch of the Endorphin Foundation, which will work to raise funds to help and train entrepreneurs and unemployed individuals, (specifically those who were victims of lay-off throughout the pandemic) to identify their unique skills and expertise and develop ways to earn a living from them. Through the foundation, the company hopes to be able to help many entrepreneurs to network and become sustainable, continuing to focus on sustainable farming and the eradication of hunger through subsistence farming projects and hydroponics.

As they gear up for the launch of their newest cleaning and healthcare divisions, Endorphin Global will also be helping with disinfection and sanitizing of local spaces and using this entity to help train and develop the mass of displaced and homeless veterans and reintegrate them back into the economy, aiming to help them run their own businesses.

"We look forward to attracting and raising brand awareness with global companies and organizations that are looking to break into the US market, as well as US companies that are looking to grow and expand internationally into Africa," Akash explains.

Endorphin Global is a Johannesburg based, South African management consulting firm that primarily deals with international businesses wanting to expand their reach and set up and grow their companies between the United States and Africa. For more information about the company, visit their website.

Akash Maharaj

info@endorphinglobal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158553