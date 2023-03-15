OncoResponse Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on Dual Antibodies Targeting LILRB1 and LILRB2 at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023 (AACR 2023)

SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting being held April 14-19, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Details are as follows:

Title: Discovery and preclinical characterization of dual antagonist antibodies targeting both LILRB1 and LILRB2 that enhance innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses

Abstract Presentation Number: 6376

Session Category/Title: Immunology/Immune Checkpoints

Location/Poster Board#: Section 23 / 20

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

"We are pleased to provide our first presentation of preclinical data regarding our dual targeting antibodies for LILRB1 and LILRB2 at the upcoming AACR conference," said Kamal Puri, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of OncoResponse. "The presentation will detail both our discovery and preclinical characterization efforts."

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel antibodies targeting immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead clinical candidate, OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an Elite Responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. OR2805 has entered cohort expansion trials in multiple cancer indications. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development, including a best-in-class anti-LILRB2 antibody that will enter clinical studies in 2023.

OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, RiverVest Venture Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Canaan Partners, Reimagined Ventures, Fiscus Ventures, Yonjin Venture, InterVest, Bering Capital, Helsinn Investment Fund, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

+1.206.769.9219

julie@rathbuncomm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncoresponse-announces-presentation-of-preclinical-data-on-dual-antibodies-targeting-lilrb1-and-lilrb2-at-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-2023-aacr-2023-301773299.html

SOURCE OncoResponse