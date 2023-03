President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.