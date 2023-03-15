Shaftsbury Barracks / Serious Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3001282
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: 03/15/2023 at approximately 0811 Hours
STREET: U.S. Route 7
TOWN: Sunderland
MILE MARKER: 22.6
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Heavy snow cover
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kelsey Sullivan
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, Wisconsin
INJURIES: Serious bodily injury
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to Albany Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ryan Artuso
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, Vermont
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front-end damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. Route 7 near Mile Marker 22.6 in the Town of Sunderland. Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles with heavy damage at a position of uncontrolled rest in the southbound lane of travel on U.S. Route 7.
Initial investigation revealed that Vehicle One was traveling northbound, and Vehicle Two was traveling southbound. As Vehicle One was traveling northbound, they began to lose control due to the poor roadway and weather conditions. Witnesses on the scene advised they observed Vehicle One swerving in the northbound lane of travel, crossing the center line, and traveling into the southbound lane. Vehicle One was sliding slideways right before Vehicle Two collided with the passenger side of Vehicle One, which left both vehicles inoperable.
Kelsey Sullivan (V1) was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for medical evaluation. It was learned that Sullivan sustained serious injury to her upper body, including her head and neck. Sullivan was held in the Intensive Care Unit at SVMC temporarily, where she was later transported to the Albany Medical Center for her injuries. Ryan Artuso (39) was transported to SVMC for medical evaluation. Ryan sustained minor injuries. Both operators were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, and Southern Vermont Auto assisted the Vermont State Police.