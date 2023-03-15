Shaftsbury Barracks / Serious Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3001282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2023 at approximately 0811 Hours

STREET: U.S. Route 7

TOWN: Sunderland

MILE MARKER: 22.6

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Heavy snow cover

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kelsey Sullivan

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, Wisconsin

INJURIES: Serious bodily injury

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to Albany Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ryan Artuso

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, Vermont

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front-end damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. Route 7 near Mile Marker 22.6 in the Town of Sunderland. Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles with heavy damage at a position of uncontrolled rest in the southbound lane of travel on U.S. Route 7.

Initial investigation revealed that Vehicle One was traveling northbound, and Vehicle Two was traveling southbound. As Vehicle One was traveling northbound, they began to lose control due to the poor roadway and weather conditions. Witnesses on the scene advised they observed Vehicle One swerving in the northbound lane of travel, crossing the center line, and traveling into the southbound lane. Vehicle One was sliding slideways right before Vehicle Two collided with the passenger side of Vehicle One, which left both vehicles inoperable.

Kelsey Sullivan (V1) was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for medical evaluation. It was learned that Sullivan sustained serious injury to her upper body, including her head and neck. Sullivan was held in the Intensive Care Unit at SVMC temporarily, where she was later transported to the Albany Medical Center for her injuries. Ryan Artuso (39) was transported to SVMC for medical evaluation. Ryan sustained minor injuries. Both operators were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, and Southern Vermont Auto assisted the Vermont State Police.