Free Digital Media Courses for Ages Nineteen Plus Offered by Unity Radio's, New Talent Academy in Manchester, UK

New Talent Academy offers free, accredited courses in creative, digital, and media studies for 19+ individuals in Greater Manchester.SALFORD, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Life Learning program at New Talent Academy is a unique educational and vocational center catering to young individuals and adults seeking alternative provisions in Greater Manchester. The academy offers accredited courses in creative, digital, and media studies, followed by practical training at Unity Radio, renowned as The Real Sound of The City. This comprehensive approach equips learners with the necessary skills and experience for their desired career paths.
With a 20-year history and 30,000 weekly listeners, Unity Radio broadcasts dance and urban music on 92.8FM, DAB, and online. Based in HOST at Media City, Unity Radio's New Talent Academy provides NCFE-accredited TV & Film, Radio, and Music Production courses for school leavers and young people in Greater Manchester.
The training sessions cover various topics, including presenting under pressure, Radio Production Course, Music Production Course, TV and Film Course, as well as an introduction to the technical aspects of radio broadcasting. Participants will also have the opportunity to gain experience working with industry-standard equipment and software.
"We're excited to offer these free radio training workshops to the community," said New Talent Academy Spokesperson ‘James Bayat’. "Our goal is to provide people with the resources and knowledge they need to pursue their passion for creative digital media courses."
New Talent Academy is strongly committed to supporting local talent and providing opportunities for Greater Manchester individuals to develop their skills and gain experience in the industry.
The free courses in digital media are open to anyone aged nineteen or above interested in pursuing a career in TV, Film & Radio Production. Prior experience is optional, and participants will receive a certificate upon program completion.
