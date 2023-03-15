Billionaires Row Apex Slates Black Inclusion Within Media as a Key Topic during the Weekend of Events

Guest Speakers: Billionaires Row CEO, Sir Dr. William Benson, Andre Norman, Dr. Brian K. Williams, Dr. Michael Bates, Sr., Dr. Stacee Lang, Bishop Carlton Pearson Billionaires Row x Smart People Network (SPN) Event - Saturday, March 18, 2023

Billionaires Row Apex in Collaboration with Smart People Network (SPN) for Black Inclusion to build a Global Media Conglomerate

USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billionaires Row Apex is the first of many planned initiatives between Smart People Network (SPN) Global Media Conglomerate and SPN affiliates. More than 12000 Entrepreneurs Unite to Build a Global Media Conglomerate focused on Black Inclusion

Billionaires Row Apex sponsored by Smart People Network (SPN) Co-Founders Bishop Dr. Michael Bates Sr. and Dr. Stacee Lang are Co-Hosting a Business Networking event with Billionaires Row, Founder and CEO Dr. William Benson this Saturday at Sugarloaf.

A key topic at the Billionaires Row Apex is building enterprise value within the media conglomerate. The conglomerate consists of distribution of Smart People Network clients rich media content and information through Radio, Internet, Streaming Apps, and Broadcast Television. Billionaires Row and Smart People Network partnered with Black Inclusion, Inc to broaden its reach into service providers advertisers and banks who focus on creating doorways to the answer “Yes” for black owned businesses Worldwide.

March 18th Event Ticket Registration Link

https://bit.ly/BillionairesRowApex