Dr. Mona S. Jhaveri Featured in TIME Magazine Special Issue on “The Future of Medicine”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mona S. Jhaveri, Ph.D., former cancer researcher and founder/executive director of 501(c)(3) charitable crowdfunding platform Music Beats Cancer, was featured in TIME Magazine’s new special issue, “The Future of Medicine.”
In the article “Making Inroads Against Cancer” by Karen Asp, Dr. Jhaveri discusses why the term “curable” is inaccurate and can be misleading.
“Scientists never talk about curing cancer because we know it can come back,” she says in the article. “This disease involves genetic changes, and as you hit cancer from one direction, it can work around your treatment strategies.”
Dr. Jhaveri further says that cancer is not declining, and more people are diagnosed with cancer each year. One answer to this increase is catching cancer sooner, but unfortunately, many people aren’t getting the recommended screenings often covered by insurance.
“If we can focus on prevention and screening and then treating, especially in the early stages, we should be able to achieve the goal,” said Dr. Jhaveri in the “Looking Ahead” section of the story.
Dr. Jhaveri’s nonprofit, Music Beats Cancer, aims to increase the number of cancer-fighting technologies in the product-development pipeline so that more solutions make it to those in need. The nonprofit empowers people to support the advancement of new solutions and promising treatments for cancer. Doing so addresses the “Valley of Death,” the severe funding gap that commonly forces cancer researchers to abandon their work. Most of these research projects will fail before they can prove their possibility, not because their science is bad but because they lack the funding to succeed.
“The Future of Medicine” highlights the world of medicine and how it will evolve over the coming years. It is available for purchase online and on newsstands.
