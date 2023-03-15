Submit Release
Pathogen Genomics and Bioinformatics for public health workshop 2023

“Pathogen Genomics and Bioinformatics for Public Health Workshop 2023” was conducted from 16th to 20th January, 2023 in Kathmandu by Epidemic Inteliigence project partner Center for Molecular Dynamics Nepal (CMDN) on behalf of the project consortium, Birat Nepal Medical Trust (BNMT), Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC), and Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU), funded by the Wellcome Trust and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) UK. Bioinformatics experts from Doherty Institute, University of Melbourne, Australia, designed the course module and provided interactive and fruitful training to the participants who came from numerous research institutions and laboratories all over Nepal.

The main purpose of the workshop was to enhance the sequence analysis capacity of researchers working on sequencing and genomics projects as well as familiarize them with the bioinformatics tools and environment. The program was divided into two parts: theoretical and practical sessions focusing on the introduction of sequencing and bioinformatics, data visualization, bacterial and viral genomics, and their interpretation for the public health using various case studies. Constructive discussions on the results and presentations held place which allowed the participants to present their understandings. Beside the training, this event provided a great opportunity for the researchers to expand their professional network.

