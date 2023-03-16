Auto Elite Releases its Second Proprietary Product Line of Luxury Mercedes Benz Sprinters

The Road Liner Limousine: For High Performance Work and Ultra Luxury Entertainment The Road Jet: For Working on the Go and Privacy The Eco Revolution: The most luxurious and technologically advanced Mercedes Benz Sprinter made by Midwest Automotive Designs

ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Elite, the Premier Partner of Midwest Automotive Designs, announced today that its proprietary Auto Elite Specialty Vans are now ready to ship factory direct from Elkhart, Indiana, the RV Capital of the World. This follows the recent release of Auto Elite’s Eco Revolution and Eco Evolution, the most luxurious and technologically advanced Mercedes Benz Sprinters manufactured by Midwest Automotive Designs. With the addition of these two proprietary product lines, Auto Elite now has the greatest selection of floor plans, features, and accessories in the Conversion Van Industry.

Each Auto Elite Specialty Van offers a unique floor plan to best satisfy a specific customer need. The Transformer allows passengers to change the floor plan on demand, making it the best multifunctional luxury van on the market. Choose between three floor plans to create the best possible travel experience. The Road Jet is designed for high performance individuals that value working on the go and privacy. On the other hand, the Road Liner Limousine enables both high performance work and ultra luxury entertainment. The Elite Cruiser is built to be an affordable vehicle for family and business travel. It provides a convertible mobile office, a removable bathroom that works all four seasons, and a convertible bed for long trips. The Touring Coach is similarly designed for families and business travel, with a particular emphasis on outdoor sports and sight-seeing. The 15 Passenger Coach is ideal for livery companies and tour groups that need to fit up to 15 passengers and luggage while still providing a luxurious travel experience.

New and Quality Pre-owned proprietary luxury conversion vans, such as the Eco Revolution, the Transformer, and the Road Jet, are only sold through Auto Elite and its affiliates. Customers are also able to choose from any of Midwest Automotive Designs Conversion Vans, Auto Elite Specialty Vans, or Personalized Custom Coaches, which are designed and built unique to every client. In-stock and build-to-order vehicles are sold factory direct or through Auto Elite’s Mercedes Benz Dealership Partners.

Auto Elite is proud to offer the highest level of customization and service in the industry. Vehicles can be personalized based on floor plan, interior and exterior finishes, lighting, amenities, and audio and visual entertainment systems. Mobility lifts, armoring, and other specialty accessories can also be added upon request. The company’s sales associates are veterans in the Conversion Van Industry and are capable at identifying the perfect vehicle based on customer needs. They also assist in financing and explaining how clients can take a tax write off on their purchase.

“The release of Auto Elite’s Specialty Vans allows us to offer the greatest selection of floorplans in the Conversion Van Industry,” said Auto Elite founder Andrew Zarubin. “No one can beat us on performance, price, or product because our partners manufacture anything and everything local in Elkhart, Indiana.”

