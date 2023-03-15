Summer jobs now open for Southwest Washington teens ages 14-17

OLYMPIA –

With the sun out and spring around the corner, there’s litter that needs to be cleaned up on our roadways in Southwestern Washington. This summer, local teens ages 14-17 have an opportunity to help get this important work done.

The Washington Department of Ecology is hiring up to 18 teenagers in Lewis, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps.

Teens chosen for the program will earn $15.74 an hour and up to $3,022 for the season.

Hours:

Up to 32 hours per week

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday through Thursday

Teens will work July 10 – Aug. 17.

Youth Corps teens are assigned to one of three crews in the region:

Chehalis

Olympia

Montesano/Aberdeen

In a typical year, Ecology crews pick up over 1 million pounds of litter and clean over 4,000 miles of roads statewide.

Since 1975, the program has hired more than 12,000 Washington teens, offering them a meaningful summer job, valuable work experience, and the chance to protect Washington’s environment for their own generation and the next.

Applicants must be ages 14 to 17 as of July 10, 2023. Applications are due by April 20.

To apply:

Talk with your school’s counselor to learn about our online application

Visit the Ecology Youth Corps webpage: ecology.wa.gov/EYC

Scan QR code

For more information:

