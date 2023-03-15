Sports Sunglasses Market Projected to Generate Revenue of $3.4 billion, Growing Exponentially at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2027

Sports Sunglasses

Developing countries such as China, India, and Nigeria have seen expansion of sports stores such as Decathlon, Adidas, Puma, and Nike

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in growth of brand outlets like Decathlon, Adidas, Puma, and Nike in the developing countries like India, China, and Nigeria boosts the demand for sports sunglasses. These sunglasses are also emerging as a fashion trend in the developing countries owing to its features like optimal clarity, UV protection, and chemical resistance. Moreover, availability of these sunglasses in combination of modern and classic shapes along with multi-color laminates is becoming a fashion trend globally. Furthermore, evolution of online sale of sports sunglasses is expected to increase the overall revenue for the industry

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Sports Sunglasses Market Analysis by Type, Gender, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global sports sunglasses market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of $6.8% from 2021 to 2027. Sports sunglasses are lenses made up of polycarbonate materials that are durable, sturdy, and safe for the eyes during the physical activity owing to which it is used in sports. The sports sunglasses are coated with UV blockers and ultraviolet B rays, which allows prevention from harmful UV rays. Sports sunglasses are differently shaped and designed as compared to regular sunglasses so that they can provide full protection to the eyes of sportsmen. Moreover, sports sunglasses are more impact-resistant as compared to traditional glass lenses made up of glass or plastic due to which it is used in swimming, cycling, mountain biking, and others. This drives the growth of the sports sunglasses market.

The global per capita income has witnessed a strong growth rate over the past few years, particularly in the emerging economies. Developing countries offer lucrative sports sunglasses market opportunity. Increase in urbanization and growth of the middle class consumers in the developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sports sunglasses more desirable for all age group people especially for youngsters. Moreover, rise in trend of usage of sports sunglasses with retro cat-eye lenses, round & transparent lenses, sunglasses with a chain, hexagon lenses, and visor sports sunglasses drives the growth of the sports sunglasses market trends. Availability of these sunglasses in various attractive designs such as streamlined design, wraparound frame, curved shape design, and others is becoming the point of attraction for customers which further drives the sports sunglasses market. In addition, increase in interest of children, teens, and adults toward sports activities also augments the growth of the sports sunglasses market.

Sports sunglasses have become technologically advanced owing to continuous innovation by manufacturers. Moreover, now-a-days lenses are designed from shatter resistant and lightweight polycarbonate and nylon lens material to enhance comfort and provide better protection and coverage to the players. However, these sunglasses can cause allergy to eyes or can cause skin irritation to some players where the glasses contact the skin. This irritation is known as contact dermatitis. This allergy occurs due to the presence of potential allergens such as rubber, plastics, solvents, dyes, waxes, metals, plasticizers, cosmetics, nickel, UV stabilizers, and plastics in the sports sunglasses. These allergens result in eyewear allergies like itchiness discoloration, tearing, light sensitivity, blisters, ring-shaped rash around the eyes, redness, swelling, irritation, sores, and rash. Hence, the prevalence of these allergies in the population hampers the sports sunglasses market growth rate.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on type, the polarized segment dominates the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the sports sunglasses market forecast period.

Depending on gender, the female segment accounted for highest share in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Region wise, LAMEA accounted for about highest sports sunglasses market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The key players operating in the sports sunglasses industry include Adidas AG (Adidas), Luxottica, PUMA SE, Nike, Inc., Decathlon SA, Under Armour, Inc., Titan Company Limited, Liberty Sports, Inc., Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co., Ltd., and Safilo Group S.p.A.

