Colorado offering $14,000 hiring bonuses to mental health nurses

State is recruiting nurses to work at psychiatric hospitals in Denver and Pueblo

/EIN News/ -- Denver, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) is recruiting nurses nationwide, and is offering a $14,000 sign-on bonus and other benefits for nurses to work in the state’s two psychiatric hospitals in Denver and Pueblo.

Colorado, along with the nation, is undergoing a nursing shortage that saw a decline of more than 100,000 registered nurses from 2020 to 2021, and is also facing an expected 10% increase in demand for mental health nurses in five years, according to a 2021 report from Mercer. Colorado and 38 other states are part of the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC); under the NLC, nurses can practice in other participating states without having to obtain additional licenses.

“Many people hear ‘human services’ and think of programs like child welfare and food assistance,” said CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes. “While we do provide those services, we are also a healthcare organization. We serve Coloradans every day at our mental health hospitals, nursing homes, care facilities and youth centers.”

A sign-on bonus, retirement plan, generous state benefits, more than 300 days of sunshine, and year-round recreational activities, including six of the top 10 ski resorts in the nation and superb hiking trails, make Colorado a great place to continue or launch a career. Colorado is a special place to live, with activities for all ages, rich cultural heritage, strong communities and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else.

“CDHS is committed to empowering Coloradans to thrive through bold and innovative health and human services,” said Barnes. “We value our exceptional nursing staff's hard work and dedication, and invite you to join them and call Colorado home.”

Visit CDHS’s website to view current nursing job openings and learn more about employment at CDHS.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) connects people with assistance, resources and support for living independently in our state. CDHS operates 24 direct-care facilities that serve Coloradans with acute behavioral health needs, juveniles, older adults, people with disabilities and veterans. The agency also administers programs that improve the safety, independence and well-being of Colorado's children, youth and families.

Madlynn Ruble Colorado Department of Human Services madlynn.ruble@state.co.us