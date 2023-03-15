X-Caliber Announces Brand Refresh to Represent Growing Platform

Company Introduces Integrated Logo and New Website

X-Caliber, a nationally recognized commercial real estate finance company that provides direct mortgage lending, servicing, advisory, and investment opportunities, today announced a brand refresh that integrates its focused corporate mission and expanding business lines.

First, the company announced it has refreshed its logo to symbolize its commitment and focus on impact lending and investing and the four pillars upon which the company's foundation and brand has been built; affordable housing; care for our seniors; energy efficiency, and rural business. The company's updated logo now integrates four colors into its shield, each representing one of the pillars. The corporate tagline confirms that mission- Lending and Investing for the Greater Good.

Second, the company also announced it has also launched a new website that demonstrates the rapidly growing impact lending and investment verticals.

"We are very pleased to introduce an enhanced version of our logo that encompasses our diverse platforms and areas of focus," said Chris Callahan, X-Caliber's President and CEO. "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to our strategic plan, business purpose, and mission, and our new look and redesigned website explains and defines our vision and expansion in a deliberate and meaningful manner."

Chris and Sharon Callahan acquired the Phares Company in 2017 and renamed the FHA lender and servicer as X-Caliber Capital. The firm started with five employees. With the addition of various lending and investing platforms, the company now employees nearly 70 team members across 14 states.

The parent company "X-Caliber" represents the umbrella under which all its growing entities and affiliates have evolved. The five entities and their evolution provide comprehensive commercial real estate lending, servicing, and investing solutions:

X-Caliber Capital, the company's FHA lender acquired in 2017

X-Caliber Funding, the company's bridge lender created in 2018

CastleGreen Finance, the company's Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing affiliate launched in 2021

X-Caliber Rural Capital, the company's USDA-licensed lending affiliate launched in 2021

X-Caliber Investment Management, the company's specialist investment firm developed in 2022

Over the last few years, the firm and its affiliates have received notable national and regional recognitions, including being certified as a Great Place to Work in 2022 and 2023. The company was also named to the national Fortune Best Small Workplace list and to the New York Fortune Best Workplace list in 2022.

To learn more about X-Caliber's brand refresh, growing product and investment platforms, check out their new website at here.

About X-Caliber

X-Caliber is a nationally recognized commercial real estate finance company that provides direct mortgage lending, servicing, advisory, and investment opportunities. Our diverse and growing entities and affiliates support and leverage our expansive and innovative lending platforms which include FHA, bridge, USDA, and C-PACE financing.

We strive to deliver to our clients, and to the communities in which we lend, the best financing solutions available to support their business goals, while focusing on some of the nation's greatest challenges – affordable housing, the environment, care for our seniors, and rural businesses. By leveraging the most effective private and government programs in the country, we can harness the power of our expertise and practice the values for which we stand, so we can make the world a better place for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314006076/en/