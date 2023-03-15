Keytos Announces Addition of FIDO2 and Phone Authentication Becoming First Microsoft Partner to be Compatible with All 3 Primary Passwordless Authentication Methods - Join FIDO Alliance

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keytos, a global leader in passwordless authentication for zero trust networks, is proud to announce their newest release, an update to the already popular passwordless onboarding tool EZsmartCard, is now available in the Azure Marketplace. The update expands upon the existing solution, and now allows users to get authenticated with FIDO2 and Phone. EZSmartCard's easy implementation has been gaining traction with forward thinking organizations looking to reduce costs while securing their organizations' identities and infrastructure.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp."We're happy to welcome Keytos solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Igal Flegmann, Co-Founder & CEO of Keytos, has been working on fully-passwordless solutions since his time as a PKI engineer at Microsoft. Igal is confident more organizations will begin their journey towards fully passwordless authentication.

"EZSmartCard addresses the missing piece to truly passwordless authentication. This most recent update makes passwordless solutions available to organizations of all shapes and sizes. Our tool perfectly complements Microsoft's unphishable credentials and will drastically reduce the #1 cause of security breaches: stolen credentials."

Coinciding with the product update, Keytos has also become a member of the prestigious FIDO Alliance, an industry association with a focused mission: authentication standards to help reduce the world's over-reliance on passwords.

"We are excited to welcome our newest associate member, Keytos," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "The FIDO vision of universal strong authentication promises better security, enhanced privacy, more commerce and expansion of services throughout digital industries. Keytos' addition to our Alliance supports our industry goal to make user authentication easier and safer for all parties."

Keytos will be in Grapevine TX on March 20th for the Gartner IAM conference where they'll be showcasing their newest release to the world's foremost identity experts and engineers. If you'd like to get a better understanding of how organizations are utilizing EZSmartCard to facilitate passwordless onboarding, read the most recent case study.

ABOUT:

Keytos is a cybersecurity startup with the ambitious goal of making the world truly passwordless by creating easy to use cryptography-based tools. Keytos current solutions (EZSmartCard, EZSSH, EZGIT, EZCA, and EZMonitor) help companies around the world centralize identity management and gain visibility into their most critical infrastructure.

