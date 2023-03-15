Dezerland Action Park Orlando partners with Larger Than Life’s annual dream trip for community event
Entertainment center to host 35 seriously ill children with cancerORANDO, FLA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a family receives a serious diagnosis, especially for a child, it often becomes the focus of everyday life. Dezerland Action Park and Larger Than Life are working together to give these families a day of fun.
On March 20, Dezerland Action Park will host 35 children and teens, who are not currently undergoing treatment, as a part of Larger Than Life’s annual dream trip. Larger Than Life is a nonprofit organization that supports children and families in Israel throughout the healing process. Each year, the organization brings children—accompanied by caregivers, medical professionals, and family members—from Israel and other parts of the United States to Orlando.
For this year’s trip, Dezerland Action Park has agreed to cover the cost of all 75 to 100 guests’ fun and food during their visit to the entertainment center.
The group will enjoy a kosher meal inside Pinball Palace and a tour of the Orlando Auto Museum, which is home to more than 2,000 vehicles, including many vehicles made famous by television and movies, and the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia.
Larger Than Life and Dezerland Action Park are also inviting members of the local community and other supporters of the organization to take part in the fun with a celebration in the Orlando Auto Museum. From 6 to 9:30 p.m., guests will be able to explore the museum’s extensive collection of vehicles, followed by a carnival-style party complete with concession stands in the American Classics exhibit. The event will also feature amazing entertainment, including an acrobat and a floating statue performer. Tickets for supporters will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. 100% of the ticket proceeds will benefit Larger Than Life.
“We couldn’t be more excited to host the children from Larger Than Life at Dezerland Action Park and to see members of the community participate in the celebration,” said John Goodman, vice president of sales and marketing at Dezerland Action Park. “They’ve traveled a long way for this once-in-a-lifetime trip and it’s an honor to help them create happy memories.”
Before the Larger Than Life celebration begins, those attending the event can also explore Dezerland Action Park’s other offerings, like axe throwing, racing on Florida's longest indoor go-kart track with four skill and speed levels and competing in the laser tag maze or virtual reality arena.
For more information about Dezerland Action Park, visit https://dezerlandparkorlando.com/. To learn more about Larger Than Life or purchase tickets for the event, visit https://largerthanlifeusa.org/.
About Dezerland Action Park Orlando
Dezerland Action Park Orlando is nearly the size of 15 football fields under one roof, making it Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland also features Florida's longest indoor go-kart track, boutique bowling, more than 300 video and arcade skill games, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bumper cars, axe throwing, electric mini-cycles, rage room, Cinemark theater and so much more.
Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world's largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop, Rocket Fizz candy store, huge gift shop, and a leather store. Free parking and admission. Learn more at https://dezerlandparkorlando.com/ or @DezerlandParkOrlando on social. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700.
