Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Darling Ingredients' Ethan Carter

Ethan Carter, Director of Sustainability for Darling Ingredients, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Darling Ingredients is the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and renewable energy. Prior to joining Darling Ingredients in August 2022, Carter spent more than 10 years in the energy industry, working on environmental and sustainability issues related to oil and gas, and chemicals production.

"It was an honor to have Ethan on our show to share his story and tell our audience about the innovative and impactful work he and his team at Darling are accomplishing, leveraging science and technology to help improve the sustainability of the animal agriculture food chain," said Shegerian. "I know our audience will be fascinated by his insights."

"Darling Ingredients' sustainability story is unique, and it was a pleasure to share it and my perspective on the future of sustainability with John Shegerian," said Carter. "The Impact Podcast serves an important role in amplifying best practices and innovative approaches in sustainability to help advance this important work on a much broader scale."

