Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Investigation

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Allbirds, Inc. ("Allbirds" or the "Company") BIRD. Investors who purchased Allbirds securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bird.

The investigation concerns whether Allbirds has violated federal securities laws.

On or around November 3, 2021, Allbirds conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 20.2 million shares priced at $15.00. Then, on March 9, 2023, after trading hours, Allbirds issued a press release announcing "a strategic transformation plan to reignite growth in the coming years, as well as improve capital efficiency, and drive profitability" after falling short of expectations. In a separate press release, Allbirds announced the impending departure of its Chief Financial Officer. On this news, Allbirds' stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 47.03%, to close at $1.25 per share on March 10, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Allbirds shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bird. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005726/en/

