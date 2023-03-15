Janiczek Wealth Management, Denver's 36-time Top Ranked Financial Advisor*, Is Pleased to Announce It Once Again Is Featured in Barron's 2023 Top Ranked Financial Advisor List

This Is the 10th Year in a Row This Denver Colorado-headquartered Wealth Management Firm Made This Distinguished List.

Janiczek Wealth Management, Denver's 36-time Top Ranked Financial Advisor*, is pleased to announce it once again is featured in Barron's Top Financial Advisor listing, this time in the Barron's 2023 Top Advisor Rankings by State.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005401/en/

Cathy Wegner, Director of New Client Engagements, said, "We are honored to once again be chosen and featured on this prestigious list. It's our tenth year in a row on the Barron's best financial advisor list. Since we stand out as one of the few independent (no conflicting broker/dealer affiliation), 100% fiduciary (legally required to do what is in client's best interest 100% of the time), fee-only (no selling of products, no earning of commissions) boutique firms on the list, it is that much more special to us and our high- and ultra-high net worth clients nationwide." Read the full press release at https://janiczek.com/janiczek-wealth-management-barrons-top-ranked-10th-year-in-a-row/.

Janiczek Wealth Management, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, since 1990, serves high- and ultra-high net worth clientele nationwide. As the firm says: "Ready to upgrade your investment, tax, retirement and/or estate management? We'd be honored to serve you. Go to www.janiczek.com or call 303-721-7000 to begin the conversation or email or call Cathy Wegner, Director of New Client Engagements directly at cathy@janiczek.com or her direct line at 303-339-4480."

*See important disclosures about rankings and awards at https://janiczek.com/important-disclosures/.

Janiczek Wealth Management has been featured in other top, best and most exclusive wealth advisor lists going back since 2001, a total of 36-times or more. Joseph J. Janiczek, the firm's founder and CEO, is also founder of Flourish Worldwide, and creator of the Flourish 360 App and masterclass series, a patented productivity and self-improvement technology and program set for a limited release in the Fall of 2023 and full release in 2024. Go to www.flourish360.com for information on Flourish Worldwide and the upcoming Flourish 360 App and masterclass series.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005401/en/