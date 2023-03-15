One of 2023's Must Read Tell-All Guide on Competitive College Football Recruiting Is D1 Football Recruiting Secrets by Marcus Crockett

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - Author Marcus Crockett has released his exceptional tell-all guide to the world of college football recruiting, D1 Football Recruiting Secrets: Easy to Follow 10-Step Process. This comprehensive e-book distills Crockett's insider's expertise to help top-tier athletes compete for D1 Football scholarships.



Book cover of D1 Football Recruiting Secrets

D1 Football Recruiting Secrets offers direct insight into how the recruiting process works and ways to market a student-athlete to college football coaches. As a recruiting professional, Crockett draws upon his own experiences to teach readers how to potentially win scholarships. Crockett's aim is to help athletes take matters into their own hands if they aren't receiving the right guidance.

This instructive guide is more than just advice. It also includes real-life case studies about high school athletes who went through the recruiting process and succeeded in reaching the next level to play D1 Football. The P5 aka Power 5 football conferences are comprised of the SEC, ACC, BIG12, BIG10 and the PAC12. From these schools participants are selected to compete to determine a Champion of the NCAA D1 Football Bowl Subdivision at the end of each year.

Many of the athletes who dream of reaching the next level don't know where to get started. D1 Football Recruiting Secrets helps players understand everything from personal marketing to the importance of new laws that allow college athletes to profit off of their own name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Industry experts and former NFL players have called the guide “complete” and “very informative.” To see some of Pit Viper Sports’ former clients, visit https://www.pitvipersports.com/book.

D1 Football Recruiting Secrets: Easy to Follow 10-Step Process is available for purchase on https://pitvipersports.gumroad.com/l/D1Football.

Marcus Crockett is the CEO of Pit Viper Sports and a former executive with the 1995 World Champion Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks. He's passionate about helping high school athletes receive D1 Football scholarship offers. Pit Viper Sports clients have received offers from prestigious schools. Visit him online at https://www.pitvipersports.com.

