The Dead Driver wins numerous Awards at the Vegas Movie Awards™

Screenwriter / Producer Michelle L. Silva

Director Rachel Jacob

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Entertainment GOES filmmaker Michelle L. Silva and her team announced their current SAG Micro-Budget short-film, The Dead Driver directed by multi award-winning WIFT-LA member, Rachel Jacob, is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for:

- BEST ORIGINAL STORY - Award of Excellence
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Award of Excellence
- BEST DIRECTOR/SHORT - Award of Prestige
- BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS - Award of Prestige
- BEST DUO - Award of Prestige
- BEST FANTASY - Award of Prestige
- BEST WOMAN FILMMAKER - Award of Merit

The Dead Driver, starring New Orleans actor Lance E. Nichols, looks at grief, death, and the afterlife. Sharing the screen is 17-year-old actor Gracie Silva who recently starred in Nightmare PTA Moms on the Lifetime Channel. The Dead Driver was filmed locally in and around Lakeview, including studio time at WYES courtesy of Tam Kady and Kenny Morrison of Twisted Fiction.

LOGLINE: Transporting the dearly departed to the funeral home for the past thirty-five years, 75-year-old Bernie has a shocking wake up call as he transports his latest client, perhaps one he has been waiting for his entire life.

This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind The Dead Driver to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.

VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com

