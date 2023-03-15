Arab Americans Celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month--April 2023
National Arab American Heritage Month Provides an Opportunity for Americans to Learn about Arab American Identity and Culture
This initiative provides an opportunity for Americans to learn about Arab American identity and culture while encouraging Arab Americans to take pride in their contributions to America”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
— Warren David, Co-Founder, Arab America Foundation
Last year, the President of the United States recognized the month of April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a special commemorative letter.
Also in 2022, the U.S. Department of State, 45 State Governors, and close to 100 municipalities, counties, and school districts issued proclamations commemorating the initiative.
Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation, stated that “this is the time of year when Arab Americans’ contributions in various fields such as public service, education, finance, medicine, law, business, science, technology, government, military service, and the arts are celebrated.” He further added, “National Arab American Heritage Month provides an opportunity for Americans to learn about Arab American identity and culture while encouraging Arab Americans to take pride in their contributions to America’s diverse society.”
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
This year there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois; Oregon; Virginia; and Indiana (Senate). Currently, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are pursuing legislation.
Proclamations
Arab America Foundation state teams are acquiring proclamations from governors, state legislators, mayors, and county executives from across the country. New proclamations for 2022 will be announced soon. For a list of 2021 proclamations, click here.
Sponsorship of National Arab American Heritage Month 2023 (including Diversity Training Workshops)
The Arab America Foundation welcomes corporate participation as a sponsor to celebrate Arab American heritage and enhance the understanding of Arab identity and culture in America through the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative. Sponsorships also include the Arab America Foundation’s diversity training workshop which is designed to help corporations educate their workforce and achieve their DEI objectives within the Arab American community. Through this workshop, participants can gain insights into the community’s history, immigration, culture, traditions, and significant issues.
Educator’s Curriculum Kit
Arab America Foundation offers The Educator’s Curriculum Kit highlights the history of Arab migration to America, geographic understanding of the Arab world, Arab American diversity in faith and language, interesting customs and traditions, issues affecting our community, and our many achievements in business, politics, education, and more. The Educator’s Curriculum Kit is available for school educators. For more information, please contact Dr. Amal David.
Resources
Arab America Foundation is committed to gathering and promoting the community’s events and stories through Arab America.com and social media platforms during the month of April. Every week, Arab America will feature cultural events taking place throughout the US on our events page, and share compelling success stories of Arab Americans on our blog page. Additionally, Arab America has compiled a resource guide listing resources and content regarding the Arab and Arab American identity and culture.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans
National Arab American Heritage Month Event--April 27, 2022