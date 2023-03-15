Aron Govil listed in the Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2023

Aron Govil, CMD of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. (NSE:DUCON)

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aron Govil has been recently listed as the Entrepreneur to Follow in 2023 by a Business authority platform in India. Aron Govil is the CMD of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, a Cleantech company located in India.

The CIO Look digital which focuses on exemplary content of influential business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators around the globe, noted that Aron Govil is building a better future in India through his advanced Cleantech technologies and admired Mr. Govil for strengthening his global footprint through his comprehensive perspective, with combination of exceptional business acumen, and multi-cultural know-how. It further noted that the route to success for Mr. Govil has not been effortless, nor was he blessed with a silver spoon or a large business inheritance, however, his sheer persistence and passion for accomplishing goals under challenging circumstances with divergent businesses must be acknowledged.



Aron Govil, is a serial entrepreneur, a creative filmmaker, and an insightful author. In a recent interview Aron Govil said, “entrepreneurship is like a marathon, where hundreds of companies set out for an arduous long test of their strategy, their ability and their sustainable preparation but soon some break free of the pack and sprint ahead and that only happens because the top executive of the company must provide a clear vision that others can believe in and thus build a high capable management team that will win you the marathon.” Mr. Govil continued, “I truly enjoy building enterprise value, as we are constantly innovating, increasing efficiency and maintaining organization focus.” “the Indian economy is buzzing and growing tremendously under Prime minister Modi’s leadership, and we are expanding into several new business ventures in India as there is significant potential for unprecedented growth in the coming years”. finished Mr. Govil.

Please see the link: https://ciolookindia.com/entrepreneurs-to-follow-in-2023-february2023/



Risk Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These statements are conditioned upon and also involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those depicted by these statements.