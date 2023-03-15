SDDOT and City of Mitchell Seek Public Input into Mitchell Master Transportation Plan Study Update

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Mitchell, will hold a public meeting open house to gather public input for help in developing the update to the Mitchell Master Transportation Plan. This public meeting, scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., will be held at the Corn Palace (604 North Main St. in Mitchell) on Monday, March 20, 2023. A short presentation will begin at 5:10 p.m.

The Mitchell Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to present the study findings and recommendations, and receive public comments on those recommendations.

For those who cannot attend the meeting or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online no later than Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at www.mitchellmtp.com.

The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments will be accepted until Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

