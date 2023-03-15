SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed U.S. Highway 18 Reconstruction Project in Hutchinson County

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Contact: Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

TRIPP, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Tripp-Delmont School, located at 105 S. Sloan St. in Tripp. The public meeting is being held to discuss and receive public input on the proposed project on U.S. Highway 18 from one mile east of S.D. Highway 37 to S.D. Highway 25 in Hutchinson County.

A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. During this time, the public will also have the opportunity to present written comments.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting to share your views and concerns between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For those who cannot attend the open house, additional information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1887. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, April 14, 2023.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680 or by email at cary.cleland@state.sd.us.

