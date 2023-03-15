Submit Release
Franklin County Man Charged With TennCare Fraud, Theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Winchester man, charged with theft and TennCare fraud.

In July 2022, at the referral of the Tennessee Office of Program Integrity (OPI), TBI agents began investigating a report of fraudulent billing of the TennCare CHOICES program. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Robert Brown, who served as a caregiver for, and resided with, a CHOICES recipient defrauded the TennCare program of approximately $57,765 between October 2019 and December 2022. The investigation revealed Brown submitted unlawful billing claims for caregiver services he did not provide, and that were not within the TennCare guidelines for a caregiver.

On March 7th, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Robert Ray Brown, Jr. (DOB 02/11/1975) with two counts of Fraudulent Insurance Claims and one count of Theft of Property. Brown was arrested on March 13th by Winchester Police, and was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

