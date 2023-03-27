Milwaukee Event Rental and Entertainment Giant “Willie Fun Events” Acquires Music on the Move Plus

Willie Fun Events Acquires Music on the Move Plus WFE's famous Ferris wheel inflatable WFE Offers 5-star events.

MILWAUKE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willie Fun Events (WFE) announces the acquisition of Music on the Move Plus on March 15, 2023. WFE aims to bring the latest innovations to its brand and this new venture offers more fun options for its valued customers.

For more than four decades, Music on the Move Plus has been a highly respected and sought-after business in the Badger state. Their top-notched service is applauded by clients and event planners for their expertise in the event rental industry. With these key principles of integrity and customer service the 45-year-old business fits in perfectly with the Willie Fun Events brand.

This timely expansion by Willie Fun Events promises to provide an excellent platform of offerings for savvy event planners in the private and corporate space. The growing business boasts 5 stars among organizers for bridal parties, adult and children’s birthday parties, anniversaries, graduation. The industry giant operates under the banner of “Fun Made Simple.” They help relieve the stress of event planning by being a one-stop shop for all event needs, from elegant settings to backyard fun.

According to WFE, “Whether you are planning a small intimate gathering or a large-scale corporate event, we have the expertise, resources, and talent to bring your vision to life.” Their hard work has paid off for hundreds of successful events in the Midwest region. WFE provides everything an event needs from casino nights to county fairs. The customer-centric business offers unique items like Ferris wheel inflatables and giant 20x40 outdoor movie screens!

Brian C. was delighted with the service he received, “I rented a bounce house for my daughters’ birthday party. It was super easy; the guys showed up early and set it up quickly. They also brought and set up tables and chairs. Great experience. I highly recommend them for all of your bounce house needs!!!”

This on time partnership is sure to bring smiles to satisfied clients from the Great Lakes to Madison and beyond. For more information, please contact: Contact: Steve Rader at steve@williefun.com or 414-425-9459 or visit www.WillieFunEvents.com

About: Willie Fun Events/Music on the Move Plus is a full-service event rental company specializing in festivals, corporate, school, and private events. In addition to their comprehensive planning services, they provide bounce houses, inflatables, tables, chairs, linens, tableware, concessions, games, tents, searchlights, and DJ services to Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, and Chicago.

