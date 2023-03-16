PRISCILLA PRESLEY DEBUTS CILLA- HER NEW SIGNATURE SKINCARE BRAND
Legendary beauty icon Priscilla Presley will debut CILLA, her skincare brand that combines innovative formulation, safe active ingredients, and visible results.
I am very proud of this serum, and I hope that people love it as much as I do.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS PROVIDED BY: CILLA, LLC
— Priscilla Presley
Legendary beauty icon Priscilla Presley will debut CILLA, a thoughtfully crafted skincare brand that combines innovative formulation, safe active ingredients, elevated ease of use, and visible results.
CILLA is the iconic culmination of Priscilla’s personal beauty journey which centers on consistent, healthy habits and her quest for easy-to-use skincare products that optimize “the best of the best” active ingredients for high-impact results. In honor of Priscilla’s well-known love of animals and protecting them, the new brand is one hundred percent animal test-free and Vegan. CILLA is a proud member of the P.E.T.A. Beauty without Bunnies program.
CILLA will launch with Priscilla’s Signature Serum developed with the powerhouse ingredient, wrinkle-fighting bakuchiol, a proven plant-based active shown to deliver the same results as retinol without irritation. Blended with stabilized vitamin C and antioxidants, a must-have for any skincare routine for balancing skin tone and brightness. CILLA Signature Serum encourages natural collagen production, increases cellular turnover, diminishes the appearance of fine lines, and aids in balanced hydration for restored radiance to the skin. Gentle enough to be used on all skin types, CILLA Signature Serum delivers effective results for the face, neck, and décolleté.
“Designed to easily incorporate into any beauty routine, CILLA Signature Serum is a simple yet powerful solution to elevate your skincare results. I am very proud of this serum, and I hope that people love it as much as I do” shares Priscilla Presley.
The Limited Edition series of CILLA Signature Serum features an elegant etched glass bottle and exclusive collectible packaging.
Availability:
CILLA Signature Serum, Limited Edition is available for customers in the United States exclusively at https://cilla.com.
