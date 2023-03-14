Attorney General Platkin Announces Yolanda Melville as Senior Counsel and Director of Community Engagement

TRENTON – New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that Yolanda Melville has joined the Office of the Attorney General to serve as Senior Counsel and Director of Community Engagement, the position charged with serving as a liaison to community stakeholders across the state to connect with the Office’s initiatives.

“I am thrilled to announce Yolanda Melville as Senior Counsel and Director of Community Engagement,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Yolanda brings with her a litigator’s sharp eye and an advocate’s deep knowledge of how to work with community partners and stakeholders – skills that will be critical as our Office pursues initiatives designed to keep New Jerseyans safe. Her experience will help us build on our existing efforts to strengthen public trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve and help us more effectively serve our residents.”

“I also want to thank outgoing Senior Counsel and Director of Community Engagement Bryn Whittle for her dedication to public service and strong commitment to collaborative, open dialogue across the diverse communities and groups that make New Jersey so special,” added Attorney General Platkin.

An experienced attorney, Melville has worked closely with major law enforcement, civil rights and community organizations across the state. She departs as a partner from Cooper Levenson, P.A., in Atlantic City where she represented municipal and corporate entities as solicitor/general counsel and handled litigation in the federal and state courts. In addition, Melville served as the Vice President of the NAACP Atlantic City Branch, the National Chair for the NAACP NEXTGEN Alumni Leadership Council, and as a board member for the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community. She is the recipient of numerous commendations for outstanding service including being recognized as a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Champion of Justice” Honoree with the New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Awards.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to join an office that places collaboration, cooperation, and partnership at the heart of its mission,” said Yolanda Melville. “Under Attorney General Platkin’s leadership, I have watched with admiration the incredible work undertaken by this Office to build, maintain, and strengthen relationships with the community and I am committed to leading those efforts. I want to thank Attorney General Platkin for the chance to become part of a leadership team dedicated to ensuring the safety of all New Jerseyans.”

Melville clerked for the Honorable Susan F. Maven in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division. She received her B.A from the College of William and Mary, M.S. from Virginia Commonwealth University and J.D. from Howard University Law School, where she was the managing editor of the Human Rights and Globalization Law Review and served as a law fellow for the NAACP National Headquarters’ Office of General Counsel.

Melville joined the office on March 13.

###