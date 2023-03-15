Submit Release
New Book: "Out: A Parent's Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coming out process for LGBTQIA+ adolescents can be a terrifying moment, not only for themselves, but also for their family and friends. When intense emotions are running the gamut of concern, shock, joy or even anger and acceptance, it can be tricky to process how you feel while giving your child the support they need.

"Out: A Parent's Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond," is a new book by John Sovec (www.johnsovec.com), MA, LMFT.

Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Out-Parents-Supporting-Lgbtqia-Through/dp/1839974249/

Offering essential guidance and advice, the book contains chapters that explore LGBTQIA+ terminology, understanding the coming out process, effective communication strategies, talking to your LGBTQIA+ kid about sex, the parents' process of acceptance, and the family coming out process.

In addition, the book also covers a wide range of lesser-known orientations such as pansexuality and asexuality as well as dedicated chapters on trans youth and the often overlooked grieving process for parents with stories of lived experience throughout.

Sovec specializes in working with LGBTQIA+ teens and their families during the coming out process. His work has been featured on The Riki Lake Show, OWN, FOX, The Advocate, YHTV, LA Talk Radio, Huffington Post & more.

