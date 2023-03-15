Over 10 Feet of Fresh Snow Gives Spring Break a Whopping Boost
Southern California’s largest snow-tubing park has amassed over 20 feet of snow this season. There's Tons & Tons of Snow in Big Bear Lake!
Mass Amounts of Snow at Big Bear Snow Play Uplifts Spring Break Tenfold
We have tons and tons of snow right now, which will make for great fun during spring break. I’m sure both kids and their parents will agree that snow tubing gets straight A’s across the board!”BIG BEAR LAKE, CALIF., USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Nature has been tremendously generous to Big Bear this winter season. Big Bear has received over 14 feet of natural snowfall this winter, including more than 10 feet of fresh snow accumulated from the most recent mega snowstorms. This season’s multiple winter storms combined with Big Bear Snow Play’s snowmaking efforts have amassed over 20 feet of snow at Southern California’s largest snow-tubing park. These ideal conditions make it the preferred location for families to getaway this spring break. Several Southern California school districts begin spring break the latter part of March and early April. Big Bear Snow Play’s tubing hills make it an easy choice for parents who are seeking a fun-filled spring break escape with their kids.
Big Bear Snow Play is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and anticipates staying open through Easter weekend in April. In fact, Big Bear Snow Play will expand its glow-tubing night sessions to remain open daily from Friday, March 24 to April 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (weather permitting).
“We have tons and tons of snow right now, which will make for great fun during spring break,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “When the kids are off school for a week, take a trip to Big Bear to play in the snow. I’m sure both kids and their parents will agree that snow tubing gets straight A’s across the board!”
To maintain optimum sliding conditions, Big Bear Snow Play grooms its eight runs nightly, just like ski resorts. The groomed snow creates an evenly spread corduroy surface for downhill fun. One of the greatest perks that the snow-tubing park provides are two Magic Carpet uphill lifts. These large, moving conveyor-belt transporters give easy access to the top of the slopes.
Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and is projected to remain open through Easter weekend in April. Glow Tubing is every Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Glow Tubing hours of operation however, will remain open each night during the height of spring break March 24 to April 8 (weather permitting). Big Bear Ropes Course, an aerial adventure with over 30 obstacles, is another thrilling attraction on site. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. (three miles east of Big Bear Village, next to Motel 6). For height requirements, pricing for each attraction, and general information please visit BigBearSnowPlay.com or call 909-585-0075.
