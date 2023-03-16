MDOTM LTD GROWS IN THE UK AND US MARKETS WITH RAVAGNAN AS SVP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
MDOTM was founded in London to bring the scientific method & AI into the world of investing. Today, it is the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Banks, Insurance Companies, Family Offices, Pension Funds, Wealth and Asset Managers.
LEADER IN AI FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ADDS EXPERIENCED EXECUTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TEAM TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL SCALE-UP
Ravagnan's expertise will enable financial institutions to adopt and implement MDOTM's AI within their investment processes effectively.”NEW YORK, -, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDOTM Ltd, the leader in AI-Driven investment solutions for institutional investors, announces the appointment of Stefano Ravagnan as the new Senior Vice President of Business Development. The appointment will amplify institutional clients' access to MDOTM’s cutting-edge AI technology and expertise, enabling bespoke investment solutions and seamless integration of AI into their investment processes.
— Axel Maier, Head of Global Business Development at MDOTM Ltd
Ravagnan is a seasoned investment professional with over 30 years of expertise in the financial markets. During his career, he gained extensive experience across traditional and illiquid asset classes at major financial institutions. Before joining MDOTM Ltd, he designed significant cross-border M&A deals and raised capital for several alternative investment funds.
With this new appointment, MDOTM Ltd strengthens its Business Development team led by Axel Maier, that over the last year, oversaw the successful launch and integration of Sphere – MDOTM’s award-winning AI investment platform – in the investment process of major Asset Managers and Insurance Companies.
Ravagnan’s international expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Asset Management and Fixed Income industry will be key to growing the momentum and consolidating the Fintech’s UK and US expansion.
Axel Maier, Partner & Head of Global Business Development at MDOTM Ltd, commented: “We are delighted to welcome an experienced professional like Stefano to MDOTM Ltd’s team. His proven track record and strong reputation in the industry make him an excellent addition to our team. Stefano's expertise will enable financial institutions to adopt and implement AI within their investment processes effectively.”
–
About MDOTM Ltd
MDOTM Ltd. is a global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Institutional Investors. Founded in London, the company has a team of over 60 physicists, data scientists, engineers, and finance professionals. MDOTM Ltd provides Portfolio Advisory and Asset Allocation services to Banks, Insurance Companies, Family Offices, Pension Funds, Wealth and Asset Managers. Numerous financial institutions across the UK, Europe, and the US leverage MDOTM Ltd’s advisory and AI platform – Sphere – to support their investment process. For more information, visit www.mdotm.ai
Media Relations
MDOTM Ltd
+39 339 257 5534
media@mdotm.eu
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Sphere | The World's #1 No-code Platform for Investment Professionals