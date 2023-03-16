Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,327 in the last 365 days.

MDOTM LTD GROWS IN THE UK AND US MARKETS WITH RAVAGNAN AS SVP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

MDOTM Ltd Official Logo

MDOTM was founded in London to bring the scientific method & AI into the world of investing. Today, it is the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Banks, Insurance Companies, Family Offices, Pension Funds, Wealth and Asset Managers.

Stefano Ravagnan - MDOTM Ltd's SVP of Business Development - Official Photo

Ravagnan is a seasoned investment professional with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He joins MDOTM Ltd's Business Development team led by Axel Maier, that oversaw the successful launch and integration of Sphere, MDOTM's AI-Driven Investment Platform

LEADER IN AI FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ADDS EXPERIENCED EXECUTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TEAM TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL SCALE-UP

Ravagnan's expertise will enable financial institutions to adopt and implement MDOTM's AI within their investment processes effectively.”
— Axel Maier, Head of Global Business Development at MDOTM Ltd
NEW YORK, -, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDOTM Ltd, the leader in AI-Driven investment solutions for institutional investors, announces the appointment of Stefano Ravagnan as the new Senior Vice President of Business Development. The appointment will amplify institutional clients' access to MDOTM’s cutting-edge AI technology and expertise, enabling bespoke investment solutions and seamless integration of AI into their investment processes.

Ravagnan is a seasoned investment professional with over 30 years of expertise in the financial markets. During his career, he gained extensive experience across traditional and illiquid asset classes at major financial institutions. Before joining MDOTM Ltd, he designed significant cross-border M&A deals and raised capital for several alternative investment funds.

With this new appointment, MDOTM Ltd strengthens its Business Development team led by Axel Maier, that over the last year, oversaw the successful launch and integration of Sphere – MDOTM’s award-winning AI investment platform – in the investment process of major Asset Managers and Insurance Companies.

Ravagnan’s international expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Asset Management and Fixed Income industry will be key to growing the momentum and consolidating the Fintech’s UK and US expansion.

Axel Maier, Partner & Head of Global Business Development at MDOTM Ltd, commented: “We are delighted to welcome an experienced professional like Stefano to MDOTM Ltd’s team. His proven track record and strong reputation in the industry make him an excellent addition to our team. Stefano's expertise will enable financial institutions to adopt and implement AI within their investment processes effectively.”



About MDOTM Ltd
MDOTM Ltd. is a global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Institutional Investors. Founded in London, the company has a team of over 60 physicists, data scientists, engineers, and finance professionals. MDOTM Ltd provides Portfolio Advisory and Asset Allocation services to Banks, Insurance Companies, Family Offices, Pension Funds, Wealth and Asset Managers. Numerous financial institutions across the UK, Europe, and the US leverage MDOTM Ltd’s advisory and AI platform – Sphere – to support their investment process. For more information, visit www.mdotm.ai

Media Relations
MDOTM Ltd
+39 339 257 5534
media@mdotm.eu
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Sphere | The World's #1 No-code Platform for Investment Professionals

You just read:

MDOTM LTD GROWS IN THE UK AND US MARKETS WITH RAVAGNAN AS SVP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more