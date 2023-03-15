Today I am announcing more than $331 million in new humanitarian assistance for Ethiopia in FY 2023 through the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

This funding will provide life-saving support to those displaced and affected by conflict, drought, and food insecurity in Ethiopia. This assistance includes $12 million through the State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $319 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development. This brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the response to the region to more than $780 million in FY 2023.

The United States is the largest single-country provider of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia. Our assistance provides critical, life-saving support, including food, shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, healthcare efforts, education, and other key services. This announcement will help deepen the partnership between the United States and Africa.