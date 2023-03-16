Douglas Infiniti is hosting a cat & kitten adoption event on Sat., April 29, 2023, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Summit NJ
Douglas Infiniti is hosting a cat & kitten adoption event on Sat., April 29, 2023, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at 430 Morris Ave. Summit NJ 07901.SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ladies and gentlemen, mark your calendars and get ready for an event that you wouldn't want to miss. Douglas Infiniti is hosting a cat & kitten adoption event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Douglas Infiniti, 430 Morris Ave. Summit NJ 07901. This event is in partnership with Pittie Party Rescue, and they will be bringing some of the most adorable cats and kittens that are looking for their forever homes.
Pittie Party Rescue is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats that are at risk of euthanasia in high-kill shelters. They will be bringing cats and kittens that have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, FIV/FeLV tested, and have been regularly dewormed and flea/tick prevention. All of the cats and kittens are currently living in foster homes, not shelters.
To apply for adoption, interested families can get pre-approved on the Pittie Party Rescue website. https://www.pittiepartyrescue.com/adopt. The adoption fee for kittens less than six months old is $185, while adult cats that are six months or older are $160.
But that's not all. The event will also feature Rocky On Wheels, a special needs cat, and his amazing owner, Dawn Firestone. Dawn is on a mission to advocate for special need cats and show the world that they can live humane, happy, and healthy lives. Visitors can take a picture with Rocky and learn more about special need cats by visiting https://www.Rockyonwheels.com.
Laura Liebman, Community Outreach Director at Douglas Auto Group, said, "We're excited to host this event with Pittie Party Rescue and help find loving homes for these cats and kittens. We encourage anyone who's interested in adopting a pet to come to our event and see if there's a cat that's the right fit for their family."
Douglas Infiniti is part of Douglas Auto Group, which has been in business since 1965. Its other dealership is Douglas Volkswagen, and there is a Body Shop. To learn more about Douglas Auto Group, visit https://www.douglasautogroup.com.
For more information about the pet adoption event, please call Laura Liebman at 908-522-7300 ext. 110 or email her at LLiebman@douglasautonet.com. Let's all come together to give these cats and kittens the loving homes they deserve.
Laura Liebman
Douglas Auto Group
+1 908-522-7300 ext. 110
lliebman@douglasautonet.com
